A first: Indigenous gun for ceremonial salute on I-Day

New Delhi, August 10
For the first time, an India-made artillery gun – the ATAGS — will used for the ceremonial 21-gun salute at the Red Fort on Independence Day.
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said this here today. “For the first time, a homegrown howitzer gun, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) prototype, developed under the government’s Make in India initiative, will be used for the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort,” said a Ministry of Defence statement.
Completely indigenous, the gun has been designed and developed by the DRDO. It will give the ceremonial 21-gun salute along with British guns.
The ATAGS project was started in 2013 by the DRDO to replace older guns used in the Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun.
Special invitations have been sent for Independence Day celebrations this year, including to NCC cadets from all districts of the country. These cadets will be seated in front of the Red Fort's ramparts in a geographical formation depicting the map of India. They will wear local dresses, symbolising India’s cultural diversity. Invites have also been sent to anganwadi workers, street vendors, Mudra scheme borrowers, mortuary workers etc. In the run-up to the celebrations, a special youth exchange programme between August 6 and 17 is also being organised for the first time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...