A meeting of ‘opportunists and power-hungry’ leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru

New Delhi, July 17
The BJP on Monday called the opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru a “meeting of opportunists and power-hungry” leaders and said such an alliance will not do any good for the country at present or in the future.
Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad ridiculed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he has gone to attend the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru instead of being in the national capital to provide relief to the people affected by flood.
A meeting of the Opposition Parties is taking place in Bengaluru.
It is unfortunate to see that when Delhi is submerged, Arvind Kejriwal has gone to Bengaluru.
People in Delhi are troubled, distressed and aren't properly getting even the drinking water, but Kejriwal is not even
He also hit out at the Congress alleging that it has not said a word on the Kejriwal government's "mismanagement" during the flood situation in Delhi or on the violence during panchayat polls in West Bengal, where the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is in power.
In West Bengal, shameful violence and killing of innocent people took place during the Panchayat Elections.
Notably, not only the BJP workers, but the workers of Left and Congress were also killed, but Sitaram Yechury and Congress have been completely silent over this matter.
-… pic.twitter.com/nvt4nkGUk5
"Opposition parties' meet in Bengaluru is a meeting of opportunists and power-hungry leaders," Prasad told reporters.
"Such an alliance is neither good for India's present nor for its future,” he charged.
Top leaders of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP and TMC, are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday and they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
