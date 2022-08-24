‘A person who retires or is going to retire has no value in India’, says CJI NV Ramana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay’s PIL against poll-eve irrational freebies promised by political parties will now be heard by a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India said on Wednesday.

After deliberating on various suggestions, including setting up a panel to examine the issue, a three-judge Bench led by CJI Ramana said it should be heard by a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud as he was part of the Bench that earlier pronounced a verdict on freebies.

“Those in opposition today can come into power tomorrow and they will have to manage this. So, things like freebies, etc., which can destroy the economy has to be looked into and I just cannot pass a mandamus. There needs to be a debate,” the CJI noted.

On behalf of Upadhyay, senior Vikas Singh said, “I was suggesting a retired Supreme Court judge head the committee like Justice Lodha...”

“The person who retires or is going to retire has no value in this country,” said the CJI who is scheduled to demit office on August 26.

As Singh said, “It is the personality of the person concerned which impacts,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that a Constitutional body should head such a panel.

“Why doesn’t the Government of India form a committee to study this issue?” wondered the CJI.

On behalf of the Election Commission, senior counsel Arvind Datar said if something was there in the manifesto, can it be called a freebie.

“We have to see what is freebie and what is welfare…For example, some states give cycles to the poor and women. It is reported that giving bicycles has improved lifestyle. The problem is which a freebie is and which can be said to be a beneficiary for the upliftment of a person. For a rural poverty-stricken person, his livelihood may depend on that small boat or bicycle. We can’t sit here and argue on this,” the CJI Ramana had said on Tuesday.