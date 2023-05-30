A week after wedding, woman runs away with cash, jewellery in Kanpur

Kanpur, May 30
A week after her wedding, a newly married woman allegedly ran away from her husband's house with cash and jewellery, besides other items.
The incident came to light on Sunday after a complaint was lodged at the Rasoolabad police station of the district.
Ram Karan, a resident of Nirala Nagar, stated in his complaint that a local took Rs 70,000 from him for "fixing his marriage".
"He got my marriage fixed with a girl from Bihar. After taking the money, on May 15, the marriage was solemnised at Dharamgarh Baba temple. After the wedding, my wife and I came to the village. On May 23, I woke up to find her missing from the house. Rs 50,000 in cash and the jewellery gifted to her from my side at the wedding was also missing," he said in his complaint.
SHO Ram Govind Mishra said an FIR had been lodged and an investigation was under way.
