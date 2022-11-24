Aaditya Thackeray meets Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

New Delhi, November 23
Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, today met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.
The meeting, on the eve of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in which Bihar migrants form a crucial chunk of the electorate, was the first in person meeting between the two leaders who have been engaging over phone.ejashwi tweeted pictures of the meeting in Patna.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt
Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...
Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba
The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...
This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium
Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosts a bir...