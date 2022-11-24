Aaditya Thackeray meets Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, today met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

The meeting, on the eve of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in which Bihar migrants form a crucial chunk of the electorate, was the first in person meeting between the two leaders who have been engaging over phone.ejashwi tweeted pictures of the meeting in Patna.