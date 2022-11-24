'Aaftab Poonawala threatens to cut me into pieces': Shraddha Walkar told cops in 2020

Tribune News Service

Mumbai/New Delhi, November 23

Call centre employee Shraddha Walkar had two years ago complained to the police in Maharashtra that her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of brutally murdering her, tried to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces, an official said here on Wednesday.

Based on her written complaint dated November 23, 2020, the personnel of the Tulinj police station in Palghar district visited the place, where Shraddha and Poonawala resided, twice and recorded her statement. Shraddha then told the police that she had lodged the complaint "in a fit of rage" and the issues between her and Aaftab were resolved. She told the police that she was withdrawing her complaint, after which the case was closed, he said. The official said the official who visited their house at that time had counselled them and also warned Aaftab.

Aaftab (28) allegedly strangled his Shraddha and sawed her body into 35 pieces.

Narco test on Aaftab is likely to be conducted on Thursday, sources said.

They, however, said, the 28-year-old accused would have to first undergo a set of tests to ascertain his emotional, mental, physiological and psychological well-being. The narco analysis cannot be conducted if he is found to be “disturbed” in the preliminary tests, they said.

On Tuesday, Aaftab had undergone the polygraph test, also known as lie detector test, at the Forensic Science Laboratory, with the police hoping to find vital clues into the case.

The narco analysis involves administering the individual medication which reduces their self-consciousness and allows them to speak freely. — PTI/