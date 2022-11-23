Aaftab Poonawala’s lie detector test likely to be held today

New Delhi, November 23

The polygraph test of Aaftab Poonawalla will be conducted on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini.

Official sources said a pre-medical session to gain preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session was conducted on Aaftab at the FSL office on Tuesday evening.

"However, the main polygraph test which will involve a questionnaire prepared by the Delhi Police investigators will most likely be taken up on Wednesday."

Sources said a polygraph and a marco test is imperative in the Shraddha Walkar murder case as Aaftab, during the interrogation, has been deceptive and tried to mislead the interrogators.

The police feel that Aaftab committed the murder with foolproof planning and not in a fit of rage.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration are recorded while he is answering a series of questions.

On Tuesday, the officials from FSL, as per protocol, also went to the court to verify the order of the copy for the polygraph test.

Sources further told IANS that police teams would try to conduct both the tests (polygraph and narco) within four days. IANS