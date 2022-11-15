Aaftab Poonawalla again taken to forest area to recover Shraddha Walker's remains

New Delhi, November 15
For a second time, a Delhi Police team on Tuesday took accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains of Shraddha Walker, his live-in partner who he murdered and chopped the body into 35 pieces.
Police sources said that they have found some bones in the forest area which is being sent for examination.
He was first taken to the area on Monday.
The police said that after chopping the body of his 27-year-old girlfriend into pieces on May 18, the accused bought a brand new refrigerator with a large storage capacity the next day and stored the remains in it.
To counter the stench, he lit incense sticks at his home.
Aaftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show 'Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.
Being a trained chef, Aaftab was adept at using the knife, said sources. However, the knife used in the crime is yet to be recovered.
He had thrown the body pieces at various locations over a period of 18 days. To avoid suspicion, he used to leave his house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 a.m.
The matter came to light on November 8 when the victim's father along with a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, came to the Mehrauli police station regarding a missing complaint.
IANS
