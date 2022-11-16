 Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces : The Tribune India

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

Aaftab said his partner had trust issues because of which she would often get angry, leading to frequent quarrels.



ANI

New Delhi, November 16

The accused in the horrific murder of Shraddha Walker, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, said he had made up his mind to kill his girlfriend more than a week before the murder, Delhi Police sources told ANI on Tuesday.

"More than a week before the murder (May 18), I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later," a Delhi Police source quoted Aaftab as saying in his confession.

Aaftab said his partner had trust issues because of which she would often get angry, leading to frequent quarrels.

"I often had to talk to someone over the phone. However, she would doubt my commitment to the relationship every time she caught me speaking over on the phone. She used to get very angry," Aaftab told Delhi Police.

Police said on further investigation, it was learnt that the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aaftab killed Shraddha.

"I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kind of chopper would I have to use to piece the body," the Delhi Police source quoted Aftab as saying.

Aftab also confessed to his fondness for watching web series and shows related to crime and it was from these shows that he borrowed ideas on preserving the chopped-off body parts and disposing of them later, police said, adding that he did it all by himself.

"I am fond of watching web series and serials on crime and it was while watching these shows that I came up with ideas on preserving the body parts and keep Shraddha alive in the eyes of her family and friends. It was to preempt any doubts or suspicions on her whereabouts that I kept posting on Shradhha's Instagram profile after the murder. I did it all by myself," the accused told Delhi Police.

According to police sources, the accused first disposed of her liver and intestines after mincing them. Since he was a trained chef, he knew how to use the knife on her flesh, police added.

The liver and intestines were disposed of in the nearby forest area of Chattarpur and Mehrauli, sources said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, sources said the city police may write to the dating app, Bumble where the couple first met, seeking details of Aaftab's profile and the women who visited him after the murder.

Sources said the Delhi Police wants to ascertain if any of the women Aaftab dated on the app was the reason why he killed Shraddha.

"Delhi Police may write to Bumble for details on Aaftab's profile and the women who visited him at his rented house while Shraddha's body parts were still in the refrigerator. They want to ascertain if any of the women he dated was the reason for the killing," a source said.

Bumble's headquartered in Texas, United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police said it had already recovered about 12 body parts disposed of by Aftab. The accused was brought to the forested area Chhatarpur on Tuesday to help the sleuths recover the remaining body parts, sources said.

The parts recovered so far have been sent for examination to ascertain if they are human remains, according to police sources.

"About 12 body parts, suspected to be human, have been picked up by forensic experts for tests to confirm if they are the ones we are after. They will be matched with the DNA samples of her father,"a police source said on Tuesday.

However, sources in the police said the victim's head hasn't yet been traced.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father on Tuesday demanded death penalty for the accused while also suspecting 'love jihad' behind the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker said, "I suspect love jihad. We demand that ftab be sentenced to death. I have faith in the Delhi Police as the investigation is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aaftab. I lodged the first complaint in the case at Vasai (Mumbai)." "I had spoken to Shraddha last in 2021. I would ask her to tell me more about her live-in partner. But she didn't say much. I did not know she had shifted to Delhi. Her friend told me she was in Delhi. I thought that she was in Bangaluru. Aaftab had a lot of time to remove all the evidence," Shraddha's father said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

3
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

4
Punjab

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

5
Punjab

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

6
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

7
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

8
Punjab

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

9
Delhi

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

10
Diaspora

'Huge difference' between pre- and post- 2014 India is that of speed and scale: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Don't Miss

View All
44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Watch: Cow slides down snowy hillock in playful manner, netizens amused
Trending

Watch: Cow slides down snowy hillock in playful manner, netizens amused

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Top News

Blast kills two as Russian missiles crosses into Poland, Moscow denies

Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies

Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert her religion

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25

Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25

The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...


Cities

View All

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Drug hotspots: Addiction rampant in Amritsar district, locals flag easy availability

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect Sandeep Singh's police remand extended

SGPC protests BJP-RSS 'meddling' in Sikh affairs

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

Panchkula bars, eateries to shut by 12 am

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Delhi's air quality poor, likely to improve

Delhi's air quality poor, likely to improve

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

Shradha Walker case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala taken to spot, 13 body parts found

Punjab pavilion major attraction at trade fair in New Delhi

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Spl search ops across district; 700-ltr laahan, 280 intoxicating pills seized

Sent on fake visa, Talwara youth in Indonesian jail for 10 months

4 poachers held for hunting wild boar

Dengue cases on the rise, so is indifference towards cleanliness

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

New company holds first meeting for 24x7 canal water supply project

Residents vent ire against cops for ‘defaming’ Ghora Colony

Let's work together to end drug menace: DGP

4 minor children involved in begging rescued, rehabilitated

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued

Patiala: 5 arrested in Naib Tehsildar exam 'scam'

2 brothers killed in accident on Patiala-Samana road