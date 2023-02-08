Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

PTI

New Delhi, February 7

Giving gory details of the sensational murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, the Delhi Police in their chargesheet have claimed the accused had used a grinder on the bones of the deceased and disposed of the powder.

A local court here today took cognisance of the 6,600-page chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police which lists a series of gruesome details. Among other things, it also mentions that on May 18, 2022, after killing Shraddha, Aaftab had dined on a chicken roll bought through Zomato app.

Officials quoting the chargesheet said, Aaftab divulged how he disposed of the pieces of Shraddha’s body. He also said that he burnt the pieces of the corpse with petrol and after grinding several bones in a grinder, threw the powder on the road. Aftab also revealed how he disposed of Shraddha’s head.

In the chargesheet, the police alleged that he initially thought of packing the body in a plastic bag and disposing of it. He had even bought a bag, but rejected the idea thinking he would get caught immediately.

Finally, he decided to chop up the body and bought a saw, a hammer and three knives. The body, chopped into 35 pieces, was kept in the fridge.