Aaftab’s 2nd session of polygraph test lasts 8 hrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in murder of Shraddha Walkar, today underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) here while the Delhi Police recovered five knives from his rented flat in Mehrauli, officials said.

The officials, however, said the saw allegedly used by Aaftab to cut his live-in partner Shraddha’s body was yet to be found. The incident also took a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring “strict punishment” to the accused while the CPI(M) alleged that the murder was being used for “communal propaganda”.

According to the sources in the police department, the recovered knives were sent to the FSL for examination to ascertain if these were used in the commission of the crime. The second session of the test, which started around 12 noon at the Rohini FSL, went on for nearly eight hours. “Aaftab was asked details about the case: What triggered him to kill Walker? He was also asked about the weapon used to chop her body,” an FSL source said.