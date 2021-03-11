AAP alleges scam in Assam PPE kit contracts, Sarma denies claim

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

An ugly face-off erupted between the AAP and BJP on Saturday, with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleging that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in corruption during the Covid pandemic when he was the Health Minister of the state, and the latter threatening to file a defamation case over the Delhi leader’s allegation.

The dramatic verbal joust between the two leaders was in full display on Twitter too.

Sisodia, citing news reports, claimed that in 2020, Sarma, who is a national BJP leader, awarded contracts to his wife and son’s business partners for the supply of PPE kits.

Equipment ‘Overpriced’ While the Assam Government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners for Rs 990 a piece. —Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM My wife donated 1,500 units for free At a time when the country was facing the worst pandemic, Assam hardly had any PPE kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1,500 PPE kits free of cost. —Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister

He further claimed the contract was given to Sarma’s wife’s company, JCB Industries, even though it had no background in medical supply or manufacturing.

“Sarma awarded contracts to JRD Pharmaceutical and Maritime Healthcare owned by his son’s business partners,” the Delhi Deputy CM alleged.

At a press conference, he claimed that while the Assam Government procured PPE kits for Rs 600 a piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners for Rs 990 a piece “taking advantage of the Covid emergency”.

“While the contract given to the firm of Sarma’s wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of Rs 1,680 per kit,” Sisodia said citing the media report.

Sarma hit back at Sisodia on Twitter: “At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years, Assam hardly had any PPE kits.” “My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1,500 PPE kits free of cost to the government to save lives,” said the Assam CM. “Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation,” Sarma said, adding his wife did not take a penny.