Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab co-incharge as AAP appoints new office-bearers in 9 states

Jarnail Singh remains Punjab in-charge, Satyendra Jain is Himachal’s election in-charge

Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab co-incharge as AAP appoints new office-bearers in 9 states

Arvind Kejriwal appoints Sandeep Pathak as AAP's Guj chief, co chief Punjab. PTI/File

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 21

Buoyed by its Punjab victory, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday organised its units in major states, including those going into elections later this year, giving IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak a major responsibility as the AAP in-charge of poll bound Gujarat. Pathak also replaces Raghav Chadha as the co-in-charge of Punjab.

The new list of office-bearers released on Monday shows that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has retained Jarnail Singh, Delhi Tilak Nagar MLA as the Punjab in charge, appointing Pathak as co-in-charge. Both Pathak and Raghav Chadha are set to enter Rajya Sabha from Punjab and are being rewarded for their work in the state.

Election in charges have been named in all poll bound states.

In Gujarat, AAP's MLA from Delhi's Matiala constituency Gulab Singh has been appointed election in charge with Pathak named state in charge of the party.

Delhi Greater Kailash legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj will be the AAP election in charge in Haryana which goes to elections in 2024. Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta has been formally appointed state in charge with AAP leader Mahendra Choudhary co-in-charge.

AAP today announced an elaborate organisational set up in Himachal Pradesh with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain staying poll in-charge; senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak named in charge with three co-in-charges, including Amritsar mayor Karamjit Rintu and Delhi MCD councillor Gurjit Bath's husband Kulwant Bath.

In Chhattisgarh, AAP has named Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai as poll in-charge with the party's Burari MLA (Delhi) Sanjeev Jha named in charge and party leader Santosh Srivastava named co-in-charge.

AAP's Dwarka MLA (Delhi) Vinay Mishra will be the party's poll in-charge in Rajasthan and state minister Somnath Bharti will handle elections in Telangana.

Importantly, AAP has trusted many of party Delhi MLAs with key roles in poll bound states -- Saurabh Bhardwaj in Haryana; Gulab Singh in Gujarat, Gopal Rai in Chhattisgarh, Vinay Mishra in Rajasthan, Somnath Bharti in Telangana and Satyendra Jain in Himachal.

The latest round of reorganisation indicates the party's seriousness in respect of upcoming elections.

Gujarat and Himachal will witness elections later this year. In both the states, the ruling BJP has traditionally seen a direct contest with the Congress.

The equations look set to change this year with AAP's senior leadership openly proclaiming to dislodge Congress as the natural voter choice to the BJP.

Below is the list:

#jarnail singh aap #raghav chadha #sandeep pathak #satyendra jain

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

4
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

6
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

7
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

8
Punjab

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

9
Punjab

AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates

10
Nation

Every Indian must watch the ‘The Kashmir Files’, says Aamir Khan

Don't Miss

View All
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Entertainment

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Top Stories

Video: Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, causalities unknown

Video: Plane with 133 people on board crashes in China

The accident involving the China Eastern 737 occurred near t...

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

CM Bhagwant Mann proposes the name of Kultar Singh Sandhwan ...

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses first session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses first session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Says the new government will be accessible to all

Lovely varsity founder fourth pick of AAP for Rajya Sabha from Punjab as Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh arrive in Chandigarh to file nominations

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh arrive i...

Aam Aadmi Party candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Harbhajan Singh says will promote sports as Aam Aadmi Party candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

The cricketer says he has been entrusted a responsibility an...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Amritsar: Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

Ludhiana: NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana