AAP dissolves its Gujarat organisational structure ahead of Assembly polls

The party has been trying to take on ruling BJP and is looking to contest all 182 state Assembly seats in the state

AAP dissolves its Gujarat organisational structure ahead of Assembly polls

PTI

Ahmedabad, June 8

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said its Gujarat organisational structure has been dissolved to restructure the party unit with an aim to defeat the ruling BJP in the state Assembly elections due later this year, AAP leaders said.

"Except for the AAP Gujarat president's post, all other party positions have been dissolved, and a larger and more powerful structure will soon be announced in its place as part of the poll strategy," the party's state chief Gopal Italia told reporters here.

With this announcement, all party positions at the state, district, taluka levels, frontal organisations are dissolved, he said.

"The AAP Gujarat's organisation is dissolved. The post of state president will continue. The AAP is taking its organisation to the booth level. An active, strong organisation to be announced soon," the party's state in-charge, Sandeep Pathak, said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The Aam Aadmi's organisation will end the misrule of BJP ruling for 27 years. The INC is wiped out. Now, the only hope is Kejriwal," he added.

Talking to reporters, Italia said the Aam Aadmi Party is working with an aim to win the state Assembly elections and defeat the BJP under the leadership of the AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

"The party has put in place a powerful strategy, to be implemented in the months ahead of the polls," he said.

To implement and achieve the results as part of the strategy, there is a need to expand the organisation, which is why the AAP has decided to dissolve all its units and party positions in Gujarat, except the state president's post, he said.

He claimed that the AAP had received massive public support through its different programmes organised in the state, like the 'Parivartan Yatra', 'Tiranga Yatra', and two rallies held by Kejriwal in the last few months.

The ideology of AAP has reached every household and people know about the good works done by the party's government in Delhi, he further claimed, adding that "lakhs of people have joined the party".

"The AAP has grown significantly in Gujarat, thousands of people have donated their money and time, and leaders worked hard to help the party grow at the state, taluka and village levels," he said.

Italia also claimed that the AAP has positioned itself as a strong alternative to the opposition Congress in Gujarat.

The party has been trying to take on the ruling BJP and is looking to contest all 182 state Assembly seats in the forthcoming polls.

The AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Gujarat four times in the last three months, with the most recent visit to the Patidar stronghold of Mehsana.

It has also forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party with an eye on tribal-dominated seats in the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

6
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

10
Haryana

Gurugram arms scam kingpin Manish Bhardwaj shot by aide

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Yoga, golf, walks at Raipur resort
Haryana

Yoga, golf, walks at Raipur resort where Haryana Congress MLAs are lodged

Top News

Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar

Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...

Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander

Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander

Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines

‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from Chandigarh PGI

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Youth found dead in car in Mohali market

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor who recently joined BJP

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi parking fire

Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi metro parking fire

Amid scorching heat, woman leaves 5-year-old daughter with tied hands, legs on terrace in Delhi

Brother can't be a mute spectator to divorced sister's miseries: Delhi High Court

Air quality panel bans use of coal in Delhi-NCR from next year

ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Satyendar Jain; Sisodia claims only Rs 2.79 lakh found

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Illegal arms trade booms in state

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Patiala: FIR registered against unknown persons in forest fire incident at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura forest area

Patiala: YPS boxers win medals in IPSC championship