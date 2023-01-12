AAP gets recovery notice of Rs 163.62 crore for political advertisements: Sources

PTI

New Delhi, January 12

The AAP has been issued a notice for recovery of Rs 163.62 crore for its political advertisements allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements, according to sources.

The development comes nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements.

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, sources said on Wednesday.

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action, including attachment of the properties of the party, will be taken in a time-bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi L-G," a source said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the AAP.

Subsequent to the L-G's order issued last month, the DIP has served a notice on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for recovery of Rs 163.62 crore for the political advertisements of AAP, published in the garb of government advertisements at the cost of public exchequer, sources added.

While Rs 99.31 crore is on account of the principal amount incurred on political advertisements till March 31, 2017, the remaining Rs 64.31 crore is on account of penal interest on this amount.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Audit has also deputed a special audit team for conducting an audit of all such political advertisements after March 31, 2017, sources said.

