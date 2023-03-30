AAP launches pan-India 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign

New Delhi, March 30
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a poster campaign with the slogan ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ on Thursday and banners in several languages have been put up across 22 states, the party's national convener Gopal Rai said.
Rai said the campaign was aimed at sending a message across the nation that promises made by the BJP to citizens "have not been fulfilled yet".
"This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises. Promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled yet. Instead of resolving the problems, the BJP is just trying to end democracy. So far, 22 states have put up these posters in different languages," he said.
Rai said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware of the campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...