AAP min attends mass conversion, BJP seeks ouster

New Delhi, October 7

A massive political row erupted after a video clip of AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam surfaced on social media showing his presence at a “religious conversion” event where hundreds can be heard taking an oath denouncing Hindu deities. The BJP launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to sack his Cabinet colleague.

Sources in the AAP claimed that the Chief Minister was “extremely displeased” with Gautam for his participation in the event, but there was no official response either from the Chief Minister or the Delhi Government over the issue. Gautam is the Social Welfare Minister in the Delhi Government.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the AAP of hurting the sentiments of Hindus and alleged that “Gautam’s comments highlight the hate the party has for the community”. He went on to allege that Gautam’s comments were made at the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During the programme, around 10,000 people reportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism and give up worship of Hindu deities. On October 5, Gautam had tweeted pictures of the event, saying more than 10,000 people pledged to join Buddhism and work for making India free from casteism and untouchability.

Gautam, during a programme at central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Dasehra, showed “disrespect” towards Hindu deities in the presence of thousands of people, BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta alleged.

“This is not an isolated incident. It is in the character of AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand that Kejriwal should immediately expel Gautam from his Cabinet,” said Gupta, who led a party delegation to file a complaint with the police here in the matter.

AAP leader Gautam, while reacting to the allegations against him, said, “Today I saw in the media how the BJP was spreading rumours against me. I am a very religious person. I personally respect all the gods and goddesses and can never even dream of insulting them by my actions or words. I did not say any word against anyone's faith, I respect everyone’s faith. In my speech, I spoke on education, health, employment, inflation and social equality.

“I am deeply hurt by this act of the BJP and I apologise with folded hands to all those people who have been hurt in any way due to this propaganda of the BJP,” he added.