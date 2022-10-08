 AAP min attends mass conversion, BJP seeks ouster : The Tribune India

AAP min attends mass conversion, BJP seeks ouster

New Delhi, October 7

A massive political row erupted after a video clip of AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam surfaced on social media showing his presence at a “religious conversion” event where hundreds can be heard taking an oath denouncing Hindu deities. The BJP launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to sack his Cabinet colleague.

Sources in the AAP claimed that the Chief Minister was “extremely displeased” with Gautam for his participation in the event, but there was no official response either from the Chief Minister or the Delhi Government over the issue. Gautam is the Social Welfare Minister in the Delhi Government.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the AAP of hurting the sentiments of Hindus and alleged that “Gautam’s comments highlight the hate the party has for the community”. He went on to allege that Gautam’s comments were made at the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During the programme, around 10,000 people reportedly took vows to convert to Buddhism and give up worship of Hindu deities. On October 5, Gautam had tweeted pictures of the event, saying more than 10,000 people pledged to join Buddhism and work for making India free from casteism and untouchability.

Gautam, during a programme at central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Dasehra, showed “disrespect” towards Hindu deities in the presence of thousands of people, BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta alleged.

“This is not an isolated incident. It is in the character of AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand that Kejriwal should immediately expel Gautam from his Cabinet,” said Gupta, who led a party delegation to file a complaint with the police here in the matter.

AAP leader Gautam, while reacting to the allegations against him, said, “Today I saw in the media how the BJP was spreading rumours against me. I am a very religious person. I personally respect all the gods and goddesses and can never even dream of insulting them by my actions or words. I did not say any word against anyone's faith, I respect everyone’s faith. In my speech, I spoke on education, health, employment, inflation and social equality.

“I am deeply hurt by this act of the BJP and I apologise with folded hands to all those people who have been hurt in any way due to this propaganda of the BJP,” he added.

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020


Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala