AAP MLA obstructs DDA’s drive, detained

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The police on Wednesday detained AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for allegedly obstructing a demolition drive, which was being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Bulldozers arrived at Khichripur to remove illegal structures in the locality. TNS

Govt notifies May 22 to merge 3 MCDs

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday issued a notification announcing that the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi would be formally merged on May 22. According to the legislation, the unification of the Municipal Corporations in Delhi will ensure synergised and strategic planning, and optimal utilisation of resources. TNS

Facing FIR, R’sthan Cong MLA resigns

Jaipur: Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, a day after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in Dungarpur district. PTI

India ties up with Jordan for fertiliser supply

New Delhi: Following uncertainties in global fertiliser industry due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, India has tied up with Jordan to ensure the supply of phosphatic and potassic fertilisers. TNS

Hindu College prof booked over ‘objectionable’ post

New Delhi: An FIR has been lodged against an associate professor of Delhi University’s Hindu College for his “objectionable” post referring to the ‘Shivling’ found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. PTI

Cash-for-visa case: CBI arrests Karti's close aide

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close aide of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an alleged Rs 50-lakh bribery case for clearing visas, officials said.