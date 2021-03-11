AAP MLA obstructs DDA’s drive, detained

New Delhi: The police on Wednesday detained AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for allegedly obstructing a demolition drive, which was being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Bulldozers arrived at Khichripur to remove illegal structures in the locality. TNS
Govt notifies May 22 to merge 3 MCDs
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday issued a notification announcing that the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi would be formally merged on May 22. According to the legislation, the unification of the Municipal Corporations in Delhi will ensure synergised and strategic planning, and optimal utilisation of resources. TNS
Facing FIR, R’sthan Cong MLA resigns
Jaipur: Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, a day after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in Dungarpur district. PTI
India ties up with Jordan for fertiliser supply
New Delhi: Following uncertainties in global fertiliser industry due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, India has tied up with Jordan to ensure the supply of phosphatic and potassic fertilisers. TNS
Hindu College prof booked over ‘objectionable’ post
New Delhi: An FIR has been lodged against an associate professor of Delhi University’s Hindu College for his “objectionable” post referring to the ‘Shivling’ found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. PTI
Cash-for-visa case: CBI arrests Karti's close aide
New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close aide of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an alleged Rs 50-lakh bribery case for clearing visas, officials said.
