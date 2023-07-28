AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

Noida, July 28
An FIR has been lodged here against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday.
In his complaint to police, Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him "Mujahideen", abused his faith, and made "extremely communally loaded" remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.
"In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith and against Muslims in general; such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims," Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday, according to police.
Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if "Mujahideen" or "Shehzad" meant "terrorist" and hit back at Poonawala for referring to a chief minister as "Jihadi".
"Does 'Shehzad' mean terrorist? Does 'Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Does 'Shehzad Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as 'Jihadi' on national media? The previous conduct of the Complainant. Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as 'Shishu'?" Kakkar tweeted in response to a post by Poonawala on Twitter.
"@Shehzad_Ind Long fight, bro. Tough questions you will have to prove," the AAP spokesperson added in the same tweet.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, "An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law at the Sector 20 Police Station. Further investigation in the case is under way."
Kakkar has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC.
