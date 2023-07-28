 AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

In his complaint to police, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala alleges that Priyanka Kakkar called him ‘Mujahideen’, abused his faith during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

A video grab of Priyanka Kakkar; and an ANI file photo of Shehzad Poonawala



PTI

Noida, July 28

An FIR has been lodged here against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday.

In his complaint to police, Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him "Mujahideen", abused his faith, and made "extremely communally loaded" remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.

"In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith and against Muslims in general; such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims," Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday, according to police.

Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if "Mujahideen" or "Shehzad" meant "terrorist" and hit back at Poonawala for referring to a chief minister as "Jihadi".

"Does 'Shehzad' mean terrorist? Does 'Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Does 'Shehzad Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as 'Jihadi' on national media? The previous conduct of the Complainant. Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as 'Shishu'?" Kakkar tweeted in response to a post by Poonawala on Twitter.

"@Shehzad_Ind Long fight, bro. Tough questions you will have to prove," the AAP spokesperson added in the same tweet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, "An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law at the Sector 20 Police Station. Further investigation in the case is under way."

Kakkar has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC. 

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

2
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

3
Punjab

Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

4
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

5
Nation

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

6
Nation

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for 'comments on judiciary' over Manipur violence

7
Nation

You find a girl for him, Sonia Gandhi tells Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

8
Nation

CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case

9
Nation

'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to opposition MPs

10
Nation

Indore man gets 40,000-page answer to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...

Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...

Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill

Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill

The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...

ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit

ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit

Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Chandigarh groundwater level down by 28.5 per cent in decade

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking ~10K bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Official gets warm send-off post training

DLSA holds seminar