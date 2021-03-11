AAP targets PM Narendra Modi over CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 19

The Aam Aadmi Party targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBI raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house on Friday, saying it was political “witch-hunt” following the growing popularity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The raid was conducted following Delhi L-G VK Saxena's recommendation to the Centre for a CBI probe into the Delhi government's Excise Policy.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the central agencies were unleashed on Sisodia, and Satyendra Jain earlier, to thwart Kejriwal's Delhi Model of governance of which reform measures in education and health sectors were the hallmarks.

“The intent behind the raids was not the excise policy but in its garb to throttle the AAP politically, and the increasing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal,” Singh said, adding that it would have no effect on AAP.

He said if the Centre is concerned over the liquor policy, it should have initiated a CBI probe into Gujarat’s liquor policy. The central agencies turned sheepish when it came to taking action against BJP leaders, Singh added.

Kejriwal defends Sisodia

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal defended Manish Sisodia, saying the central agencies had been “directed” to harass him and his ministers.

He cited the New York Times front-page coverage of the measures undertaken by Sisodia as a telling proof of international recognition of the works done by the Delhi government. Kejriwal said it is rare that a positive development in India was given front-page coverage abroad.

Kejriwal said that earlier too, there were raids on Sisodia and on him, but nothing came out of them.

He released a phone number asking people to register a missed call on it in support of the mission.