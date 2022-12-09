AAP to contest at least 25 seats in Mizoram next year: Senior leader

PTI

Aizawl, December 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is preparing to contest at least 25 out of 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly polls, slated to be held next year, a senior party leader said on Friday.

AAP’s organising chairman in Mizoram Andrew Lalremkima, during a press conference, also said that the party is on the lookout for “suitable candidates” that it could nominate for the upcoming elections.

“We are on the hunt for courageous and upright people who could be fielded as party candidates for the assembly polls. We will contest at least 25 seats in Mizoram next year. Our leaders in Delhi, including party founder Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for our candidates,” he said.

Lalremkima also pointed out that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which is just ten years old, has secured the status of a national party after securing five seats and nearly 13 per cent vote share in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly polls.

He asserted that his party would perform well in Mizoram next year, with its “support base steadily growing in the state”.

The AAP is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.

Joseph Biakthianghlima, the organising secretary of AAP in Mizoram, told PTI that the party, which established its base in the state in April, had since been recruiting members.

“We will contest a minimum of 25 seats, if not more. Our party actually has plans to field candidates from as many constituencies as possible,” Biakthianghlima added.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP