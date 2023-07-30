AAP to contest parliamentary, assembly elections in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 30
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh next year, said party national secretary (organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak in New Delhi on Sunday.
Chairing a meeting of AAP’s Arunachal Pradesh unit, Pathak suggested strengthening the party organisation and connecting with the masses. He urged party workers to work for the poor and downtrodden.
Replying to Arunachal unit general secretary Toko Nikam’s request, Pathak said the party will hold a mass rally in the state.
The Arunachal unit AAP president Yamra Taya highlighted the prevailing situation in the state.
He outlined the major policies of the party which include repeal of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (APUAPA), solution to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak issue, providing free water, electricity, education and health to all.
