AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

New Delhi, March 23
AAP will launch a campaign ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ from Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday.
The party has also invited leaders and supporters of all parties to gather at Jantar Mantar.
AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to lead the protest. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present.
The party has urged people to come forward and participate in the protest.
