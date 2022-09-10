AAP will regularise staff in states where it forms govt, says Kejriwal; lauds Punjab govt for its recent announcement

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 10

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party would regularise services of employees in government departments in states where it formed the government.

He lauded the Punjab government for its announcement to regularise services of teachers employed on temporary basis in government schools.

In a video address, Kejriwal said work is on to regularise services of thousands of non-permanent employees in government departments in Punjab. Legal wrangles are being ironed out to ensure that the implementation of the measure stood the judicial scrutiny, he added.

The Delhi CM said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced to regularise jobs of 8,736 teachers in government schools on Teacher’s Day on September 5. He described the announcement as revolutionary.

He criticised the Centre and non-AAP governments in various states for employing people on temporary basis.

He said the Delhi government was successfully running schools and hospitals with the help of permanent and temporary staff.

He said his government in Delhi wanted to regularise the jobs of employees but was thwarted by the Centre.