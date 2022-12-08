AAP's Isudan Gadhvi leads from Khambhalia in Saurashtra

PTI

Khambhalia, December 8

Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party's CM face in Gujarat, on Thursday took an early lead over Congress party's sitting MLA from Khambhalia, Vikram Madam, while BJP's Mulubhai Bera was seen finishing third.

After four rounds of counting in the assembly polls, Gadhvi had polled 13,658 votes, compared to 9,889 votes polled by incumbent Madam. BJP's Bera had picked up 5,703 votes, according to the latest update available from the Election Commission.

Khambhalia emerged as one of the more high-profile seats in the Gujarat assembly elections after the AAP picked Isudan Gadhvi to this politically high-profile constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Formerly a popular television news anchor, Gadhvi chose to contest from Khambhalia where he was born and raised. But social equations of Ahir-dominated Khabhalia were not favourable to Gadhvi whose community is numerically not so significant.

Both Madam of the Congress party and BJP's Bera come from the numerically strong Ahir community.

