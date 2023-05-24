AAP's fight against Centre's ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today

Mumbai, May 24
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The two AAP leaders arrived here on Tuesday evening.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.
Banerjee assured Kejriwal that her party would support him in his fight against the central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi.
The Delhi CM told reporters on Tuesday that a forthcoming vote in the Rajya Sabha on a bill to convert the central ordinance into law would be a “semi-final before the 2024 elections”.
