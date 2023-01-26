 AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK : The Tribune India

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

Honours created to celebrate the achievements of Indian students who studied at British universities

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha. File photo



PTI

London, January 26

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, and Indian women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan were among key recipients of the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London.

The India UK Achievers Honours conferred at an awards ceremony on Wednesday night have been created by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK in partnership with the British Council in India and the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) to celebrate the achievements of Indian students who studied at British universities.

To mark 75 years of India's independence, the honours covered 75 high achievers and some key Outstanding Achievers who bolster the India-UK diaspora living bridge.

“Fifteen years ago, I was a student at Manchester Business School, an overweight, struggling student, with stars in her eyes of settling down in the UK,” said Chopra, in her acceptance speech.

“But then when I graduated the recession hit in 2009 and I was forced to go back home to India, with life plans crashed. My name Parineeti means destiny and that's exactly what played the most important influence in my life ultimately and I became an actor,” said the actress who has in the past starred in acclaimed films like 'Ishaqzaade' and more recently 'Uunchai'.

Chadha, who studied at the London School of Economics (LSE), spoke of his “unflinching spirit of serving India” as a national executive member of AAP in his speech.

Poonawalla, who studied at the University of Westminster, was honoured for his work in the field of vaccine manufacturing, and Aditi Chauhan, who studied at Loughborough University, was honoured in the field of Sports.

Other “Outstanding Achievers” named at the ceremony included Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and an alumnus of Anglia Ruskin University, journalist Marya Shakil, alumnus of Birmingham City University, and senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, alumnus of the University of Oxford.

 “Latest statistics from last year show that more than 120,000 Indian students chose to study in the UK and this number is growing at a CAGR of more than 10 per cent,” said NISAU UK Chair Sanam Arora.

“We are very intimately aware of the sheer impact that Indians who have studied in the UK are having not just in India, but worldwide. It is something we have felt is not celebrated enough and internationally educated students are almost always talked about in numbers. These honours are an attempt to take the conversation beyond numbers and data,” she said.

The 75 achievers were chosen from over 1,000 applications by an eminent jury made up of educational experts.

 “The 75 individuals will help us to illustrate why international education is precious and matters and why we should fight to preserve it,” said Vivienne Stern, CEO of Universities UK and jury member.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

4
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

5
Chandigarh

Republic Day: Chandigarh to honour 41

6
J & K

Access to 26 LAC patrol points cut by China: Report

7
Nation

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

8
Punjab

Moga youth dupes NRI girl on pretext of marriage

9
Diaspora

Padma awards for 2 Indian mathematicians from US, Canada

10
Entertainment

Justin Bieber sells music catalogue worth $200 mn in a record deal for an artist under 70

Don't Miss

View All
Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
J & K

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine

Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’

The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bhatinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Delhi mayor election: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi moves Supreme Court, demands polls in time-bound manner

Delhi: Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

Gurugram: Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC