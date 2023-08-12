AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to 'Suspended Member of Parliament'

New Delhi, August 12
AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday changed his bio on X, to 'Suspended Member of Parliament'.
This comes a day after Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha for “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”, pending a report by the privileges committee.
His suspension on Friday followed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
In a statement issued on Friday night, Chadha said, “My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today's youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice. I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP without answers.”
