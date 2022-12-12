Abandon shortcut politics in nation's interests: PM Modi to rivals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday on Sunday described the Assembly election results in Gujarat as a victory of politics of “long-term development” and “permanent solutions”, urging his political adversaries to abandon the “shortcut” to success.

Focus on sustainable development Some parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians. My appeal to all political leaders is to focus on sustainable development instead of shortcut politics. Narendra Modi, PM Rs 75,000-cr projects PM Modi inaugurated several projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra

He opened the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi

Flagged off the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train

“I humbly and respectfully request political leaders practising shortcut politics to try to understand the vision behind permanent development and to appreciate its importance and how necessary it is for the country at this juncture,” Modi said while addressing a gathering after having launched and inaugurated several projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur.

The Prime Minister further said those practising shortcut politics should note that they could also win elections by adopting policies suitable for “sustainable development”.

“Elections can be won again and again by sticking to policies of lasting development and permanent solutions,” Modi said.

“There should not be any fear (of losing elections). If you make country’s interests the focal point, you will automatically abandon the road of shortcut politics,” Modi said urging his adversaries.

“Some political parties are trying to destroy the country’s economy and people should expose such politicians and parties. My appeal to all political leaders is to focus on sustainable development and shun shortcut politics. You can win elections on the back of sustainable development,” he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway that connects Nagpur and temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, flagged off the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail project and the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

Modi described 11 development projects inaugurated by him as “jewels” of Maharashtra.

After inaugurating the Samruddhi expressway, the PM travelled on a 10-km stretch in a car. The length of the total project, officially named “Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg” will be 701 km. The stretch under the first phase is 520-km long.

He also remotely inaugurated the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Centre for Research Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies at Chandrapur.

