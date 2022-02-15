ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, February 14
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the Opposition’s criticism that the government took a long time to file the first fraud complaint in the Rs 22,483 crore loan default by a Gujarat-based company. She said the time taken was less than normal and that ABG Shipyard’s account had become a non-performing asset (NPA) under the Congress-led UPA regime.
“I am sitting on the RBI premises, so I don’t want to talk too much about politics, but I am sorry for the kind of noise coming from the biggest ‘ghotala’ in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s time. Not at all. This was a loan given prior to 2013 and it had become even an NPA by 2013. So people dig holes into which they themselves fall,” said Sitharaman in Mumbai after delivering the customary post-Budget address to the RBI Board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...