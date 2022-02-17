ABG Shipyard fraud: Enforcement Directorate files laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday registered a money laundering case against Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard and its promoters accused of siphoning Rs 22,842-cr bank loans. TNS

Over 20 BJP leaders given VIP security

New Delhi: As electioneering in Punjab and UP is at its peak, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded the central VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos to over 20 BJP leaders. These sanctions include the “Z” category security cover to Union Minister SPS Baghel, BJP candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in U. Others who have been accorded “Z” security include BJP MP from Delhi Hans Raj Hans. TNS

Anti-Rahul comment: Assam CM booked

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have registered an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy. The police have registered a case under Sections 504 and 505 (2) of the IPC against Assam CM for his derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi.