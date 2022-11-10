About 2,500 global exhibitors to take part in India International Trade Fair from Nov 14-27

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from countries including the UK and UAE will showcase their products during the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2022, beginning November 14 at Pragati Maidan here.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry, said that this year, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the Focus States.

It added that this year Leh-Ladakh is participating for the first time.

“IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase Indian products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, and infuse renewed confidence and vigour in the Indian economy,” it said.

Overseas participation is from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK.

Central ministries, commodity boards, state-owned units like KVIC, Department of Income Tax, customs, Ministry of Ayush, National Jute Board, and the RBI will also display the achievements of their sectors.

The timings of the fair are 10.00 AM to 7.30 PM from 14 to November 26 and 10.00 AM to 4.30 PM on 27th November.

“The expected footfall during 14 days shall be over 10,00,000. The tickets are available both online and offline at selected metro stations. The tickets will not be available from Supreme Court Metro Station,” it said.

ITPO has introduced a transparent online system for booking of stalls and other services, online registration for business dignitaries during the first five days, mobile application for the fair and LED screens for display of information.

It will be inaugurated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on November 14.

