About 2,500 global exhibitors to take part in India International Trade Fair from Nov 14-27

New Delhi, November 10
About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from countries including the UK and UAE will showcase their products during the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2022, beginning November 14 at Pragati Maidan here.
India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry, said that this year, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the Focus States.
It added that this year Leh-Ladakh is participating for the first time.
“IITF offers an ideal platform to showcase Indian products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, and infuse renewed confidence and vigour in the Indian economy,” it said.
Overseas participation is from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK.
Central ministries, commodity boards, state-owned units like KVIC, Department of Income Tax, customs, Ministry of Ayush, National Jute Board, and the RBI will also display the achievements of their sectors.
The timings of the fair are 10.00 AM to 7.30 PM from 14 to November 26 and 10.00 AM to 4.30 PM on 27th November.
“The expected footfall during 14 days shall be over 10,00,000. The tickets are available both online and offline at selected metro stations. The tickets will not be available from Supreme Court Metro Station,” it said.
ITPO has introduced a transparent online system for booking of stalls and other services, online registration for business dignitaries during the first five days, mobile application for the fair and LED screens for display of information.
It will be inaugurated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on November 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...