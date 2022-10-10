Abused me, my sister, Tej Pratap Yadav accuses Rashtriya Janata Dal man

ANI

New Delhi, October 9

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national executive meeting on Sunday witnessed a ruckus as party supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Bihar Cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav came out of the meeting fuming and called party’s general secretary Shyam Rajak an agent of the RSS.

After leaving the meeting, Tej Pratap alleged that Rajak abused him as well as his sister, who is also a minister in the Bihar Cabinet. He said Rajak should be removed from the party as he was an agent of the BJP and the RSS.

Meanwhile, Rajak said a powerful person had all the right to say anything but, being a Dalit, he did not enjoy such privilege.