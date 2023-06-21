AC driver cabins must for trucks from 2025

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, June 20

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said starting 2025, all trucks sold in the country would have air-conditioned cabins for drivers. This would not only provide respite to truck drivers but will also prevent accidents, as fatigue is one of the major causes of mishaps.

Government data on road crashes shows that in 2021, 9,382 persons, including cyclist, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and car occupants, were killed in truck crashes.

“While I wanted to introduce air conditioners in driver compartments the day I took charge, some automakers opposed the move, saying it would increase costs,” the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said at an auto industry event on Monday. “Our drivers operate vehicles in harsh temperatures of 43 to 47 degree Celsius inside the cabin. Also, truck drivers in India drive for 14 to 16 hours a day on average,” he said.

It would take at least 18 months for manufacturers to adapt to the new proposal.

