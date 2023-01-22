Access to BBC documentary on YouTube channels blocked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

The government has blocked access to the BBC documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, which was uploaded on multiple YouTube channels, besides barring tweets sharing the links of the same.

Also directs Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to such videos Congress: Why did Vajpayee remind Modi of raj dharma? Criticising the government for ‘censoring’ the documentary, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “PM and his drumbeaters assert that the documentary is slanderous. Censorship has been imposed. Then why did PM Vajpayee want his exit in 2002?”

Sources said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos showing the first episode of the two-part documentary. Orders were also issued to Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing the links of such videos.

The directions were reportedly issued by the Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions, the sources said.

The BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots has already been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece” that lacked objectivity and reflected a “colonial mindset”. While it was not made available in India by BBC, some YouTube channels appear to have uploaded it to promote an anti-India agenda. YouTube has been instructed to block the videos if uploaded again on its platform. Twitter has also been directed to identify and block the tweets containing links to the video on other platforms. Sources confirmed senior officials of several ministries, including the MEA, examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court, sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign governments in India.

The documentary was accordingly found to be undermining sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign states as also public order within the country, they said.