Accused in rhino poaching case in CBI net

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The CBI has arrested an absconding accused in connection with its probe into a 10-year-old alleged rhino poaching case.

A senior CBI official said the agency officials traced Raidang Engti at Lhomithi Village, Dimapur (Nagaland), and took him into custody. The agency had registered a case on the request of the Assam Government to probe the poaching of a rhino on July 1, 2012, he added.

“The carcass of the rhino was lying in an enclosure located between the two numbers of suburi of Long Koi Tisso Gaon. During investigation, it was found that after killing the rhino, the other accused sold the horn to the arrested accused (Raidang Engti) at Dimapur (Nagaland),” he said

Raidang Engti allegedly helped in trading the horn for a hefty amount, another officer said.