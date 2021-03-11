'Achhe din' term needs to be archived and forgotten: NCP's dig at BJP on 8-year-high retail inflation

Mumbai, May 13
With the retail inflation rising to an eight-year-high at 7.79 per cent in April, the NCP on Friday took a dig at the BJP, saying its “achhe din” poll slogan needs to be “archived and forgotten” now.
In a veiled attack on the JP Nadda-led party, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto sarcastically said one needed to wait and watch to see who would be blamed for the same and what would be the new diversion to hide the “failure”.
The BJP had raised the “achhe din” (good days) slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning.
“India's #RetailInflation rises to 8 year high of 7.79% in April almost twice the rate targeted by #RBI which is 4%. #AchheDin, #Vikas, these words need to archived and forgotten. Now to wait and watch who will be blamed and what will be the new diversion to hide this failure," Crasto tweeted.
Retail inflation soared to an eight-year-high of 7.79 per cent in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row.
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.95 per cent in March in 2022 and 4.23 per cent in April 2021. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38 per cent in April from 7.68 per cent in the preceding month and 1.96 per cent in the year-ago month.
