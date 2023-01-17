Act against biggies behind paper leaks, Pilot tells own govt

Jaipur, January 16
Indirectly targeting his own party's government in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the state should take action against the “big sharks” behind the string of recruitment exam paper leaks reported recently.
He was addressing farmers and the youth at a kisan sammelan in Nagaur's Parbatsar — the first of five public meetings to be addressed by Pilot during which he met party workers and supporters, along with his loyalists, including minister Hemaram Choudhary.
Pilot said it was time that petty middlemen and kingpins involved in the paper leaks were caught. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas asked Pilot to name the accused so that action could be initiated against them.
