Action against 160 TV channels for anti-India content: Govt

Youtube, FB channels too were blocked

Action against 160 TV channels for anti-India content: Govt

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The government on Thursday said it was concerned about the freedom of speech and expression and that the country was not in the times of 1975 or the Emergency.

Youtube, FB channels too were blocked

The government has initiated action against 160 TV channels and blocked 60 channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages as their content was against the integrity and safety of the nation. — L Murugan, Minister of state for information and broadcasting

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan told the Rajya Sabha that the government had initiated action against 160 TV channels and blocked 60 channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages as their content was against the integrity and safety of the nation.

Replying to supplementary query, the minister said, “Our government is concerned about the freedom of speech and expression... We are not in 1975. We are not in Emergency.”

Murugan was responding to a question by opposition member KC Venugopal, who alleged that the government was misusing penal provisions to curb the freedom of speech and expression.

The minister also noted that the Press Council of India and a three-tier mechanism was in place to check the content. This, he further said, included self-regulatory mechanism and self-regulatory bodies and if the grievances were not sorted out, only then does the inter-departmental committee takes up and sorts out the issues.

“We wish to inform you that we have initiated 160 cases against TV channels,” the minister said in the House.

Asked about the action against MediaOne channel, the minister said, “We are not doing anything on MediaOne. Whatever permissions to channels are being given (are) after the Home Ministry gives security clearance. MediaOne matter is sub-judice also.”

He added: “Within two months, our government initiated action against 60 channels on social media, including YouTube and Facebook and Twitter, whose contents were against the nation and against the integrity and safety of the nation. We cannot tolerate it.”

In a written reply to a separate question, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said all programmes telecast on private satellite TV channels were required to adhere to the programme code laid down in Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

The rules inter-alia provide that no programme should be carried in the cable service which is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promote anti-national attitudes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

2
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

3
Nation

ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

4
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

5
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

6
Punjab

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Nation

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Top Stories

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Election time & years of broken promises

Hussainpuri held for forging documents

153 cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve

Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties

Maximum voters of dist in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana