Active cases in India dip to 1,64,522

PTI

New Delhi, February 23

India logged 15,102 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases declined to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days.

The active cases comprised 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.42 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 278 new fatalities include 130 from Kerala and 47 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,12,622 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,633 from Maharashtra, 64,403 from Kerala, 39,845 from Karnataka, 37,989 from Tamil Nadu, 26,106 from Delhi, 23,438 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,152 from West Bengal.