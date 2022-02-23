Active cases in India dip to 1,64,522

New Delhi, February 23
India logged 15,102 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases declined to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily Covid cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days.
The active cases comprised 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.42 per cent, the health ministry said.
A reduction of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The 278 new fatalities include 130 from Kerala and 47 from Maharashtra.
A total of 5,12,622 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,633 from Maharashtra, 64,403 from Kerala, 39,845 from Karnataka, 37,989 from Tamil Nadu, 26,106 from Delhi, 23,438 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,152 from West Bengal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...