Active covid-19 cases in country dip to 18,604

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

With 2,841 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of covid cases rose to 4,31,16,254, while the active cases dipped to 18,604, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,190 with nine fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.69 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,73,460, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive has exceeded 190.99 crore.

The nine fatalities include eight from Kerala. One death was reported from Maharashtra, according to the data.