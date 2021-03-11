Active covid-19 cases in country dip to 19,137

New Delhi, May 3
India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,30,84,913, while active cases dipped to 19,137, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,23,889 with 20 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 363 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.71 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,41,887, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.23 crore.
Among the 20 new fatalities 15 were from Kerala, three from Punjab and one each from Maharashtra and Mizoram.
