Active covid-19 cases in country rise to 15,814

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

India logged 2,710 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,31,47,530, while the active cases rose to 15,814, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,539 with 14 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 400 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.52 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,07,177, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.97 crore.

Among the 14 new fatalities 12 were from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

A total of 5,24,539 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,858 from Maharashtra, 69,655 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,208 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.