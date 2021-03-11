Active covid-19 cases in country rise to 17,698

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

With 2,706 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,55,749, while the active cases increased to 17,698, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,611 with 25 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,13,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid vaccination drive has exceeded 193.31 crore.

The 25 new fatalities include 23 from Kerala. One death each was reported from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

A total of 5,24,611 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,859 from Maharashtra, 69,723 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,208 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.