Active covid-19 cases in country rise to 26,976

New Delhi, June 7
India added 3,714 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,31,85,049, while the active cases increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, six from Kerala and one from Punjab, the data updated at 8am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,33,365, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.27 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...