Active covid-19 cases in country rise to 26,976

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

India added 3,714 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,31,85,049, while the active cases increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, six from Kerala and one from Punjab, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,33,365, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.27 crore.