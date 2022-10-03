Active covid cases decline to 36,126

New Delhi, October 3
India logged 3,011 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,45,97,498, while the active cases dipped to 36,126, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,701 with 28 fatalities which includes 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.
A decline of 1,318 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
