Active covid cases decline to 40,979

PTI

New Delhi, September 28

India added 3,615 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,45,79,088, while the active cases declined to 40,979, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,584 with 22 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,378 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.