Active Covid cases dip to 14,307

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

With 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country's daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

A total of 78.91 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, with 6,07,987 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the 28 new fatalities include 21 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,129 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,782 from Maharashtra, 67,865 from Kerala, 40,053 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,152 from Delhi, 23,495 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.