Active Covid cases dip to 14,704

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

With 1,233 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,30,23,215, while the active cases dipped to 14,704, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,101 with 31 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 674 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The 31 new fatalities include 22 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,101 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,780 from Maharashtra, 67,844 from Kerala, 40,052 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,151 from Delhi, 23,494 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.