Active covid cases drop below 30,000 after 4 months

PTI

New Delhi, October 8

India on Saturday logged 2,797 fresh covid-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to the Union health ministry data.

The toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities, including 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

There are 29,251 active covid-19 cases in India which comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.3 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,51,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 218.93 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry.

The 12 fresh fatalities include five from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka, the ministry said.